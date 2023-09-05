Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Kanye West and his Australian ‘wife’ Bianca Censori have been banned for life by a Venetian boat rental company over their indecent exposure in Italy.

The ban comes a week after the couple sparked controversy last Monday when they were spotted on a water taxi in Venice, with West exposing his bare buttocks in front of tourists.

In the Images, the American rapper, 46, is seated at the back of the river taxi while his Australian partner, 28, placed her head in his lap.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the company that rented the boat to West and Censori, have since spoken exclusively to Daily Mail Australia and confirmed the couple are ‘no longer welcome’ aboard their boats.

In its statement the company condemned the pair’s bawdy activity while confirming it was ‘completely unaware’ what occurred on the boat the photos were made public.

‘On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.’

‘In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain’s view to the stern in any case.’

The third person was a woman who has been pictured chaperoning West and Censori during their Italian holiday.

The company went on to denounce the couple’s display, saying: ‘We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour.

‘Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,’ they added.

It comes after online critics argued that Kanye’s flesh-baring display constituted ‘public indecency,’ a charge which comes with a fine of up to €309 (AU$520), according to the Italian Constitutional Court.

‘How are these two not arrested for lewd behaviour?’ one commenter complained, as another agreed: ‘Public indecency! Keep it for the privacy of your own home.’

Someone else added: ‘Italian authorities need to arrest them for indecency doing that lewd and disgusting behaviour in public. There are clearly crowds, kids probably saw.’

Yet another user complained: ‘What is the matter with them? Maybe time the police stepped in,’ as someone else asked: ‘Why won’t the Italian government police or someone stop them?’

Other users said the bawdy display was ‘disrespectful’ to residents of the conservative Catholic nation.

‘This kind of dumb stunt is what helps paint all Americans as having zero class or respect,’ one user lamented.

‘I wish the police would arrest these two for their ignorant behaviour. They are making a mockery of the country,’ another added.

Other concerned fans have questioned whether the bizarre display is proof that the rapper is ‘controlling’ Bianca.

‘Cant anyone see that both of these people need help? Where is this woman’s family and surely Kanye has people that are interested in his well being,’ one wrote.

Poor girl. She looks miserable,’ one commented, as someone else added: ‘Well she certainly doesn’t look happy.’

Another fan claimed Bianca ‘needs to get out of that sick relationship’ while someone else wrote: ‘How humiliating for you. That poor woman needs help. She looks miserable. Free Bianca!’ One user branded Kanye a ‘sicko’ for the explicit display.