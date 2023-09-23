Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Rap star, Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori caused a frenzy while shopping in Via dei Calzaiuoli in Florence, Italy on Thursday afternoon, September 21.

West, 46, switched into photographer mode as he directed his woman aged 28 to pose with excited locals.

Surrounded by adoring fans, Censori showed off her sensational figure in a skintight leotard styled with sheeny pantyhose and pointy kitten heels.

From time to time, West stopped to adjust her outfit to ensure the best possible shot on his phone.

It comes two weeks after the couple were caught putting on a graphic display in the back of a river taxi in Venice.