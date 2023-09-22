Friday, September 22, 2023 – An X user who resides in the UK took to his account and lamented after losing expensive shoes that he had sent to Nairobi.
The rider was hijacked as he was doing a delivery and the shoes were stolen.
Another X user posted photos of the same shoes and said that she bought them from a street hawker for just 100 bob.
She was even shocked that the hawker was selling such pricey shoes cheaply.
