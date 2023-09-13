Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has threatened to quit the ongoing bipartisan talks at the bomas of Kenya, citing a lack of seriousness by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team.

Kalonzo, who is leading the Azimio team in the talks on Wednesday said he was furious, stating that the Kenya Kwanza team is not serious in the talks.

The former Vice President said some of Kenya Kwanza members have been skipping the talks and have been making it clear that some crucial agendas need to be dropped.

Kalonzo said if they keep doing this, he will urge the Azimio team to quit the talks and return to the streets to protest.

Azimio’s team in the bipartisan talks are led by Kalonzo, National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi and DAP party leader Eugene Wamalwa. Others include Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance team is led by Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichungwah, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Hassan Omar and Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga.

