Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has surprised Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders after he said he now recognises William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

Since last year’s election, Azimio leaders led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua have been saying they don’t recognise Ruto as President, stating he rigged the election with the assistance of rogue Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officers.

However, speaking on Saturday during the burial of nominated Taita Taveta MCA Constance Mwandawiro, Kalonzo said he now recognize Ruto as President, following his commitment to the ongoing bipartisan talks between the government and opposition.

According to Kalonzo, the Head of State had shown maturity and statesmanship by supporting the national dialogue despite resistance from his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

He said the opposition would wait for the 2027 polls to try their luck on the presidency.

“We congratulate the president for putting his foot down and supporting the continuation of the talks,” Kalonzo stated.

“Because of his (Ruto’s) stand, we recognise him and we will wait for the next time because who knows? God’s plans may be with us next,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.