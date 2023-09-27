Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is a step away from joining President William Ruto’s government, going by what he did on Wednesday in Nakuru County.

Kalonzo, who is an Azimio One Kenya Alliance principal, was spotted with Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi at Sarova Woodlands Hotel for a multi-sectoral consultative workshop on the post-election electoral law reform agenda.

Kalonzo was invited to the seminar by the Electoral Law and Governance Institute For Africa, who are the organisers of the workshop.

“Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi E.G.H has arrived in Nakuru County to preside over the multi-sectoral consultative workshop on the post-election electoral law reform agenda, a statement from Mudavadi’s team reads.

“Hon Kalonzo Musyoka is also present at the Workshop organized by the Electoral Law and Governance Institute For Africa, ELGIA.”

This is an indication that Kalonzo has recognized William Ruto’s government and he is a step shy from abandoning opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST