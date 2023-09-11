Monday, September 11, 2023 – President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s dialogue teams are back at the Bomas of Kenya to continue with the bipartisan talks after a one-week break.

In a statement, National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) co-chairperson Kalonzo Musyoka noted that the committee has received memoranda from various organizations that have been following the negotiations.

“We are back to Bomas of Kenya following a week-long recess allowing members of the National Dialogue Committee to participate in the landmark African Climate Action Summit.”

“We also received Memoranda from various organizations that have been keenly following the progress of the Bipartisan talks,” Kalonzo wrote on his X account.

This comes even as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua continues to pour cold water on the talks, terming them a complete waste of time.

Gachagua restated his reservation about the bi-partisan talks during a church service in Laare, Meru County.

According to him, the demand by the Opposition to have an electoral audit with respect to last year’s presidential vote is totally uncalled for and unnecessary.

He noted that the matter was conclusively interrogated by the Supreme Court in the petition filed by ODM leader Raila Odinga to challenge President William Ruto’s win.

“Your Excellency you know I and many people, your supporters, were against these talks with Azimio people but we agreed because you decided we talk. But we don’t agree with the agenda therein. How will they audit the 2022 election? They don’t have the capacity and there’s no provision for that,” said Gachagua.

He also observed that by entertaining the supposed antics of the opposition, the government was abetting bad habits.

