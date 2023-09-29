Friday, September 29, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has no plans of backing Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka or anybody else for president come 2027.

This was revealed by Governance and Political expert Fred Ogola who exuded confidence that Raila will still be the one to fly the opposition flag in the 2027 presidential election.

“The most likely presidential candidate for Azimio in 2027 will still be Raila Odinga unless he changes his mind,” Ogola said.

Speaking during an interview, Ogola said in politics, the age factor and skin color do not necessarily play out in determining the presidential flag bearer.

While likening the presidential flag bearer contest to a love relationship, the scholar said that the last assignment usually has a bigger impact in determining the coalition’s flag bearer.

“The last time Kalonzo vied as president he got 900k votes while Raila’s last attempt got 6.9 million votes. In politics just like in a love relationship, the last assignment matters a lot,” he said.

Ogola reminisced a situation that saw Raila Odinga declared Presidential candidate in the 2007 General Election, adding that opinion polls were also not a major factor in settling a candidate.

Allies of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka led by Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi told the Azimio brigade to rally behind Musyoka in 2027 to reciprocate his effort in backing Odinga for many years.

“This time round Odinga should honorably and unconditionally pave the way for Kalonzo to take the lead in the 2027 presidential race as a way of reciprocating what he had sacrificed for all the years,” said Mwangangi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST