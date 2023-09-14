Thursday, September 14, 2023 – The Bi-Partisan Talks Committee has rushed to the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to look for money to finance the talks.

The meeting, which lasted approximately one hour, was attended by among others the leader of Majority Kimani Ichungwah, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi and EALA MP Hassan Omar.

Kalonzo was seen entering parliament buildings at around 11:30 a.m. and shook hands with a few of the parliamentarians around before heading straight to the Speaker’s office.

According to sources, the bipartisan committee has been concerned over the lack of funding to enable them to complete the task they set out to accomplish and slowing down their activities.

Despite both houses of parliament passing a motion to anchor the bipartisan committee in law, there were no funds set aside by the parliamentary commission to enable the committee to achieve its mandate.

According to the source, the committee wanted to prevail upon the speaker to set aside a budget for the committee although it is not yet known how much it will cost the Kenyan taxpayers.

The meeting with the speaker comes amid growing claims that the talks were being frustrated by one wing of the coalition, with Azimio One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga expected to issue a major announcement on the way forward.

The talks team had planned to complete their task within 60 days although two weeks have elapsed without much being accomplished.

The Kenyan DAILY POST