Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga may be fuming as speak after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka sneaked to State House Nairobi on Tuesday, where President William Ruto had organised a dinner for visiting African Heads of State.

The African presidents were in the country to attend the African Climate Summit being held at KICC Nairobi.

Kalonzo was a surprise guest as his presence was concealed such that pictures shared by the State House about the event did not include him.

However, a frantic search yielded some fruits as some concealed pictures captured Kalonzo’s presence at the State banquet that was organised for visiting African presidents.

In one of the pictures, Kalonzo was pictured with Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Attorney General Justin Muturi, and Lands CS Zachariah Mwangi.

The presence of the former VP came on the very day Azimio Leader Raila Odinga attended the African Climate Summit at KICC. Kalonzo did not show up at the event.

It is not clear if Kalonzo got permission from Raila to attend the State House event because if not, he might suffer the same fate as Jalang’o and his rebel friends who have been expelled from ODM for meeting Ruto at State House without express permission from Baba.

It might even be worse for Kalonzo who is leading the Azimio team in the bipartisan talks with Ruto and his team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



