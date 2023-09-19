Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – A middle-aged man from the Kalenjin Community has been captured on social media attacking President William Ruto and his cabinet secretaries.

In a video that has since gone viral, the unidentified man says Ruto is clueless about running the economy and he should seek advice from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The man apologizes for not listening to Uhuru and says even Ruto’s cabinet members are full of nincompoops except Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

“He should reshuffle the Cabinet. I do not see any reasonable person in his Cabinet. The only person trying to help Kenyans is Kithure Kindiki. We can see what he is doing, others are not serious,” the man said.

He further warned President William Ruto that he would be a one-term president if he doesn’t implement all the promises he made during his campaigns.

Here is the video

