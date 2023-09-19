Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – A Kalenjin man from Uasin Gishu County has apologized to former President Uhuru Kenyatta for not listening to him and voting for William Ruto as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Uhuru, who was against Ruto’s presidency, urged Kenyans to vote for veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, who he claimed had the interests of Kenyans at heart.

In the video, the man said Ruto should seek advice from Uhuru since he seems to be clueless about running country affairs.

“We elected Kenya Kwanza with a lot of excitement, but their manifesto has changed. We request you, President Ruto, to look for Uhuru Kenyatta and ask him how he used to run the country.

“Seek advise. Uhuru went, but he should look for us. Forgive us,” he said.

The man further explained they elected President Ruto because of his manifesto and not because he was better than other candidates.

“We want to remind William Ruto of one thing: we elected him purposely not because he was more special than all the other candidates; we elected him because of his agenda for the hustlers,” he said.

Here is the video

