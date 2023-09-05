Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa has clarified whether he has dumped former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and joined President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Barasa’s predecessor Wycliffe Oparanya had earlier blasted Barasa for pledging allegiance to Ruto under the guise of seeking development.

However, speaking on Monday, Barasa said he is still in ODM but he is working with the President on matters of development.

“I have not defected to the UDA party. My focus remains on collaborating with the President on developmental matters. The people elected us all including the president, and therefore we are serving one people.

“The constitution recognises the collaboration between the national and county governments. We will not apologise to anybody for working with the president,” he said.

Barasa is among Western Kenya governors who have pledged to work with Ruto.

Others are Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST