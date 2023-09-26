Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, has urged police officers in the country to refuse to go to Haiti because they will come back in zinc coffins.

President William Ruto has already signed a deal with the United National Security Council where Kenya will send 1000 police officers to Haiti to deal with street gangs and restore peace in the Caribbean country.

However, Kabando said the deal is not good since Ruto signed the deal for his own greed and said he wouldn’t protect the interests of police officers who will be sent to the war-torn country.

“Dear police officers @NPSOfficial_KE: Ruto is an imperialism puppet sacrificing you for his $ greed after his BROKEN promises to raise your salaries.

“Tragically @NPSC_KE a Ruto stooge it won’t protect your interests. Sadly @IG_NPS hypnotized by UDAism. DON’T GO TO DIE GO in HAITI“, he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST