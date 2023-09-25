Monday, September 25, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando has blasted Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei for calling for the extension of the presidential limit from 5 years to 7 years.

Cherargei and two other United Democratic Alliance(UDA) senators are proposing altering presidential term limits to give President William Ruto more time to do his work.

According to Kabando, Gema and Kalenjin MPs are also in support of the proposal that has angered millions of Kenyans, who are already tired of Ruto’s one-year rule.

Kabando said due to this proposal which appears to have the backing of the President, Ruto will be a one-term president but said he doesn’t know who will occupy the powerful seat in 2027.

“Cherargei plus 2 UDA Senators – Laikipia & Nandi – have proposed removing presidential term limits ostensibly to give Ruto more time to do his work. Expectedly, Gema & Kalenjin MPs seem to agree with this madness.

“We don’t know who’ll win President 2027 but Ruto must go,” Kabando Wa Kabando wrote on his X Page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST