Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has termed President William Ruto as a ‘disaster’, accusing him of following late former President Moi‘s footsteps of mortgaging Kenya to the World Bank.

Kabando made the comments on Tuesday when the President held talks with WorldBank President Ajay Banga on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

The former lawmaker stated that Ruto cannot compare himself with late former President Mwai Kibaki who he said he financed 93 percent of the Kenya budget and he was not begging from Word Bank like Ruto and Moi.

“President @WilliamsRuto, Sir, you deceived me that you’re a student of legendary Kibaki who financed the national budget 93+% domestic revenues. Kibaki revived Kenya’s economy that was in ICU.

“You’ve resurrected Moi’s kleptocracy by mortgaging Kenya to the World Bank & IMF. You’re a DISASTER,” Kabando wrote on his X page.

