Monday, September 15, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has revealed the person who is being misused by President William Ruto to end former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political dominance in Luo Nyanza.

In a tweet on Friday, Kabando claimed that Ruto is misusing Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, with the aim of ending Raila Odinga’s control of Luo Nyanza.

“In the wild cannibalism of Raila’s Nyanza turf, Ruto is misusing a brilliant, professional, affable PS interior Raymond Omollo to be a Luo UDA hatchetman. Security docket is too key for tribal politics,” Kabando said.

The former lawmaker said public officers like Omollo must adhere to the code of conduct while serving the country and shun politics.

“Civil servants must adhere to the Constitution, Leadership Integrity Act, and Oath and Conduct Code,” Kabando stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST