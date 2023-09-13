Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – A young man identified as Geoffrey Otieno alias Oti died in the hands of rogue police officers in Rumuruti, Laikipia County.

The middle-aged man was arrested on Saturday at around 2 a.m. for flimsy reasons and taken to Rumuruti police station.

He was beaten up to death by two cops while in the cell.

The deceased died as a result of internal bleeding.

His family is now crying for justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.