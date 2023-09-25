Monday, September 25, 2023 – Julian Nagelsmann has been officially announced as the new head coach of the German national team.

The German Football Association announced today that the former Bayern Munich manager will succeed Hansi Flick as the new manager of the senior men’s national side.

Germany parted ways with Flick earlier this month, a day after their 4-1 home loss to Japan in a friendly match.

Nagelsmann agreed to a contract that runs until the end of next year’s European Championship in Germany. His assistant coaches will be Sandro Wagner and Benjamin Glück.

“We have a European Championship in our own country. That’s something special – something that happens every few decades. I will do everything so we can have a great tournament in our great country,” said Nagelsmann.

“I have a great desire to take on this challenge. The performance in Dortmund [in Germany’s 2-1 win over France] was the beginning. Next year we will be a cohesive team.”

German Football Association sporting director Rudi Völler said:

“Julian Nagelsmann was our preferred candidate as national team coach from the very beginning of the search. Not only is he an absolute football expert, but he has already proven at all the clubs he has coached – at a very young age for a head coach – that he can motivate and inspire a team and the entire environment.

“His passion for the game is palpable and inspiring – as is that of his two co-coaches, Benjamin Glück and Sandro Wagner, whose great energy I was recently able to experience myself. With his qualities and personality, Julian Nagelsmann will play a decisive role in ensuring that we all experience a great European Championship in our own country this summer.

Nagelsmann last coached Bayern, where he was dismissed in March and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.