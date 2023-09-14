Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – An Instagram slay queen identified as Sarah Kerubo was left stranded at night in Karen by Mwingi Central Member of Parliament Gideon Mulyungi.

The controversial MP had invited her for a paid hook-up.

However, he was not impressed by the way she was dressed, prompting him to cancel the hook-up.

The beautiful lady was filmed pleading with the MP to give her money to take a cab, claiming that where she lives is not safe.

However, her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Below are juicy photos of the slay queen, who is believed to be making a living by selling her flesh to wealthy men.

Watch a video of the altercation if you missed it.

