Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift, who have both had relationships with singer Joe Jonas, met up for a girls’ night out in New York.

The pair enjoyed dinner at the Italian restaurant Via Carota just two weeks after Joe and Sophie filed for divorce.

Sophie and Taylor looked comfortable in each other’s company, as they linked arms and smiled while making their way through New York.

Taylor, 33, dated Joe back in 2008.

Sophie, 27, and Joe, 34, began dating in 2016, married in 2019 and went on to welcome two daughters – three-year-old Willa, and a baby daughter born in summer last year. Their shock split was confirmed with a joint statement earlier this month.

It reads: “A statement from the two of us.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”