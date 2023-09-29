Friday, September 29, 2023 – President William Ruto may have his way in the Sudan war after US President Joe Biden endorsed him to mediate between the two warring Generals.

The US has warned the warring factions to give Ruto and his to negotiate the peace deal.

In a statement, the US imposed economic and visa sanctions on a prominent Sudan official on allegations of obstructing ceasefire talks between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Joe Biden-led administration noted that the country’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Karti, was mobilising the forces to continue fighting, a move that was hindering ceasefire talks led by various delegations including President William Ruto.

Ruto is leading ceasefire talks between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo of RFS on behalf of IGAD.

As part of the sanctions, the US Treasury will block Karti from accessing his property in the US.

US nationals and companies have also been cautioned against transacting business with Karti and any of his businesses.

The US noted that the move to sanction Karti, who is currently the Secretary General of the Sudanese Islamic Movement, will enable groups to resume talks and help in the transition to a democratic government.

Apart from the former foreign minister, the US also sanctioned a Sudan-based information technology and security company which is accused of arranging the procurement monitoring equipment and spare parts used in the war.

The company was accused of getting the equipment from a Russian-based company.

US State Department added that other actions will be imposed on other officials as they rein in those scuttling the peace process.

Meanwhile, the Ruto-led peace team is facing an uphill task in its work as the military camp led by General al-Burhan accused the Head of State of supporting their arch-rival Dagalo.

The Sudan War broke out on May 6, 2023, and has claimed the lives of over 600 people.

