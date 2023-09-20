Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – United States President Joe Biden has hailed President William Ruto for agreeing to deploy police officers to Haiti to support and train the Caribbean nation’s law enforcement in their efforts to restore stability in the troubled country.

Speaking during the 78th edition of the United Nations General Assembly, Biden lauded Ruto for accepting a request to restore peace in the country that has been at war since 2021.

“We embrace nations stepping up to lead new ways and to seek new breakthroughs on hard issues,” Biden remarked.

“For example, in Haiti, the Caribbean communities facilitated a dialogue among Haitian society. I thank President William Ruto of Kenya for his willingness to serve as the lead nation of a UN-backed security support system.”

However, he urged the Kenyan police not to use brutal force on civilians, calling them to uphold a peaceful mission in handling the violence in the country.

He further asked the United Nations Security Council to continue reinforcing security in the Caribbean nation. He noted that the Haitian people could not wait any longer for UN intervention.

Violence in the country started following the assassination of former President Jovenel Moise in 2021. This has resulted in a wave of crime and unrest.

Reports indicate that criminal gangs control over 80 per cent of the capital.

Violent crimes such as kidnappings for ransom, carjackings, and armed robberies have been on the rise as gangs fight for a living.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who succeeded Moise, has been grappling with the challenge of curbing the violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.