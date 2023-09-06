Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Jamie Foxx’s love life appears to be on the right track after the actor suffered a health scare that left him hospitalized for months.

In new photos, the Oscar winner was spotted arriving in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp for Labor Day weekend.

Foxx, 55, wore a black jacket with graphic print and a matching pair of joggers while Huckstepp wore an all-black casual outfit with white sneakers as the couple held hands before getting into a black SUV.

After getting settled into their vacation accommodation, Huckstepp changed into a white tank top and black shorts, while Foxx rocked a simple white T-shirt and the same joggers.

While it’s not known exactly how long Foxx and Huckstepp have dating, the two were spotted displaying PDA back in May 2022 during a trip to Cannes.