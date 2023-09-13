Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has said Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o will be a one-term lawmaker for going against ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Jalang’o, who was elected on the ODM ticket, has vowed to work with President William Ruto which is against Orange party ideals.

Already, Jalang’o has been expelled from the party but he has gone to court to oppose his expulsion.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Sifuna, who is also ODM Secretary General, said even if the court stops his expulsion from the party, Jalang’o will not be re-elected in 2027.

“I want to advise my friend Jalang’o that those telling him to quit ODM are misleading him since he cannot secure re-election in Lang’ata on any other ticket apart from ODM.

“I have told Jalang’o that even if he survives using a court order until 2027, he will not get the Lang’ata MP seat again,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna also reminded Jalang’o that Nairobi County is Baba‘s bedroom and he cannot be elected if he is against Raila Odinga and ODM.

