Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Lang’ata MP Phelix ‘Jalang’o’ Odiwuor has challenged vlogger Andrew Kibe and comedian Eric Omondi to a political contest for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

Speaking yesterday, the first-time legislator dared the two to the political contest after Kibe expressed interest in the seat.

Speculation is also rife, that Omondi, harbours an interest in dethroning Jalang’o after he was expelled from the ODM Party for associating himself with President William Ruto’

“Political seats are open for anyone, anyone can compete for in any day,” Jalang’o said.

“Eric has a chance to be the MP of Langata. This is a political post, I don’t know if he has ever announced, but the field is open, we will meet on the ground,” he added.

The lawmakers exuded confidence that in any election, where he is pitted against the two, it is he who is likely to emerge victorious.

“It is the people of Lang’ata who will decide who their MP will be, and they know who their MP will be, who has been working for them.”

Kibe who recently had his YouTube account terminated, had initially shared a video where he intimated interest in vying for the Lang’ata MP seat.

Interestingly, Kibe vied for the seat on a United Democratic Forum (UDF) Party ticket in 2013.

However, his bid was unsuccessful as he lost to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM’s) Joash Olum.

It is not yet clear whether Eric Omondi plans to run come 2027.

