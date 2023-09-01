Friday, September 1, 2023 – Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has revealed what he will do if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, through the ODM Disciplinary Committee, expels him from the party for pledging to work with President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Jalang’o refused to go down without a fight, saying he would appeal if ODM expels him.

The Langata MP opened up on the difficulties he has experienced in the party following his decision to align himself politically with Ruto.

The MP, who has become a pariah in his party for his political choices, insisted that he will not leave the party that sponsored him to parliament.

“I have never had any serious differences with Baba (Raila), I love Baba so much, a political mentor, father figure, and everything. I have never wronged him and I have never left the ODM party and I never will,” Jalang’o said.

“We will appeal, even if the case goes all the way to the Supreme Court,” Jalang’o insisted.

He further stated that his relationship with Raila has never wavered and that he has always kept tabs on the Azimio leader.

Nonetheless, Jalang’o remained adamant that he would continue working with President William Ruto, claiming that he was being unfairly vilified since other ODM members have been working with the Head of State and have not faced the same level of scrutiny as him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.