Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – The embattled Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwour on Wednesday met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, who was at Wilson Airport on her way to Luo Nyanza.

Odiwour commonly known as Jalang’o, met Mama Ida, a week after he was expelled from ODM for reportedly going to bed with President William Ruto.

It is Mama Ida’s husband, Raila, who authorized the expulsion of Jalang’o and four other ODM lawmakers.

When Jalango was asked about meeting Mama Ida Odinga for the first time since his expulsion from the party, he said that Ida was like a mother and sister to him.

“Mama Ida is my sister because we come from the same village and same locality. If she is here she is our mother. I am here and also in my Constituency.” He said.

He said that he had no hard feelings against Mama Ida, who he claimed referred to him as a brother while they were greeting each other at the airport.

“You have seen when Mama Ida has greeted me she said this is my brother. There’s a lot of politics going around.” Jalang’o said.

