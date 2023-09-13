Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang’o has vowed to take stern action against Citizen Weekly newspaper for publishing a story that he has claimed is defamatory.

The Citizen Weekly newspaper, in its story, had linked the Lang’ata MP to wash wash business and to a Ksh1 billion gold scam.

However, Jalang’o, who is battling an expulsion from ODM Party due to his association with President William Ruto, has denied the claims, accusing the media company of making baseless claims it did not substantiate.

“Rogue media must be dealt with! After the steps I want to take against Citizen Weekly, I don’t think they will ever sit down and write a defamatory story on anyone again then call to extort you in the name of we will clean your name!

“I’ll not fall for that nonsense! Good day!” the MP said in the statement.

In the article, Citizen Weekly also linked Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang and Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda to the fake gold syndicate.

While describing the media organization as rogue, Jalang’o claimed that the publisher has developed a tendency of publishing negative stories on prominent personalities that are not backed by facts.

According to Jalang’o, the allegations leveled against him were designed to extort him but vowed the attempts would not be successful.

The MP said he is prepared to go the extra mile to clear his name and restore his reputation.

