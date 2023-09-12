Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has exposed a gold syndicate involving a senator, two members of parliament, a rogue detective, and several other suspects.

The suspects in the Ksh 1 billion gold syndicate are Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda, and Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalango.

The operation that started last week has saved a Tunisian businessman Ksh.1 billion that he was about to spend on the purchase of one tonne of fake gold.

DCI boss Amin Mohammed made his way to the crime scene at Garden Estate along Thika Road, where detectives impounded fake gold and fake dollar notes used by scammers to defraud unsuspecting businessmen in a house converted into a high-end office.

The operation led to the arrest of 10 people, including a police officer attached to the DCI offices in Kitui, and who is suspected to be among the officers protecting the scammers in the country.

The victim jetted into the country last week and after almost an hour at a stop with no one to pick him up, he was convinced by a taxi driver that he would be delivered safely to his intended destination.

He was then driven all the way to Ngara area of Nairobi where he stayed incommunicado till Thursday last week, when he was asked to come to the Garden Estate office.

He was to pay Ksh.400 million before being allowed to see the gold, and after smelting and verifying a sample, he was meant to pay the remaining Ksh.600 million. He however did not show up alone.

Detectives in the company of the DCI’s tactical team raided the office, arresting 10 people; two people, one of whom is suspected to be armed, escaped by ripping a shade net fencing done to increase the height of the perimeter wall and allow for privacy.

“This is a huge cartel that likes to drop big names to intimidate officers, and they also operate in a very sophisticated manner,” DCI boss said.

The DCI boss is now investigating Chesang, Jalang’o and Zaheer Jhanda after they made frantic calls to try and free up the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.