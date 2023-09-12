Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o, should just forget politics and go back to comedy if the remarks by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna are anything to go by.

Speaking during an interview, Sifuna fired a warning shot at Jalang’o over his allegiance to President William Ruto.

According to Sifuna, Jalang’o will not retain his seat in 2027 in the event his expulsion from the ODM is stayed by the Court order.

He noted that the ODM party members have agreed with the National Executive Council’s decision to expel the five members, saying he will convene a National Delegates Conference to ratify the decision to expel them.

“Kila mtu ndani ya ODM amekubaliana na sisi kwamba wanafaa kufurushwa. Iwapo watakimbia kule mahakamani waweze Kusaidiwa bora sisi kama party tumefuata sheria,” Sifuna said.

“Kitu ambacho mimi najua, na nimeadvise hawa ndugu zangu kwa sababu mtu kama Jalang’o tumetembea na yeye hii Nairobi tukitafuta kura. Nimeambia Jalang’o wacha kuchochwa na watu ata kama utafika 2027 na court order Lang’ata hupati tena.”

Jalang’o is among the five rebel ODM MPs who have been kicked out of the party for declaring allegiance to President Ruto.

The first-term MP has vowed to work with the President despite the expulsion, saying he has done nothing wrong.

Other MPs expelled from the party are Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), and Kisumu senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.