Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Langata Member of Parliament, Felix Odiwor‘s alias Jalang’o’s political career seems to be over following his expulsion from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

On Wednesday ODM’s National Executive Council (NEC) resolved to kick out Jalang’o and five other lawmakers over gross misconduct and refusing to toe the party line.

If all goes according to ODM plans, Jalang’o will automatically lose his MP seat, paving the way for a by-election.

With the by –by-election looming, Jalang’o will face a tough test of his career since there are newcomers who have expressed interest in the top seat.

One of them is popular radio host and commentator, Andrew Kibe.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Kibe who now resides in the United States urged Jalango to prepare for a bruising battle during the by-election.

“@JalangoMwenyewe tukutane kwa debe” (Jalang’o, let’s meet at the ballot box),” Kibe wrote

Others expected to contest for the seat include Siaya Senator Dr Oburu Odinga’s son Oburu Jaoko, who enjoys the support of Raila Odinga since he is his nephew.

