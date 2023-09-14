Thursday, September 14, 2023 – The embattled Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o, who has been expelled from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, has revealed the party he will use to seek re-election in 2027.

Jalang’o was expelled from ODM for reportedly meeting President William Ruto who is the number one enemy of Orange party leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Jalang’o said despite the expulsion, he will still use ODM to seek re-election in 2027

“I am a member of ODM, and ODM is the party I will use here. Maybe if they are planning to lose this Lang’ata seat,” said Jalang’o.

The first-term MP expressed confidence that he would be voted again by the people of Lang’ata for his second term in the 2027 general election.

“Political seats are open for anyone, anyone can compete any day but it is the people of Lang’ata who will decide who their MP will be and they know who their next MP will be, the one who is always there for them and that is me,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.