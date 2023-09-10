Sunday, September 10, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has insisted that the five Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislators who were expelled from the party must go home for contravening party rules and ideals.

The five are Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Sen. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalango (Lang’ata) and Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

The five were expelled on Tuesday over what the party termed as gross misconduct and going to bed with President William Ruto.

Raila, who spoke in Migori County, insisted the five lawmakers must give up their seats and seek a fresh mandate from the electorate using their new-found outfits.

Raila said development is every citizen’s right regardless of their political leanings, thus deflating the excuse of partnering with the government for development purposes.

“Loyalty, Fidelity, and Love for one another are the three main reasons political parties group.

“ODM shall not condone political infidelity in the name of some members seeking cheap political favours from those in power,” Raila said.

