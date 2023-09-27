Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Manchester United star, Jadon Sancho has deactivated his personal Instagram account amid his ongoing feud with manager Erik ten Hag.

The United winger has been exiled from Ten Hag’s squad after he refused to apologize to the head coach after hitting out at him in a now-deleted social media post.

Sancho claimed he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ in an online retort after being dropped from United’s matchday squad in a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the start of September.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘I have conducted myself in training very well this week’ and ‘I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!’

The Dutch coach had claimed Sancho’s omission from United’s 3-1 defeat by Arsenal on September 3rd was because of the winger’s ‘performances in training,’ which made the England star hit back at him.

After he was banished from first-team training, the former Borussia Dortmund opted to delete one of his main social media accounts.

He was also an absentee during their 1-0 win against Burnley at the weekend, with Ten Hag waiting for an apology from Sancho before he is welcomed back.

According to The Mirror , three of Manchester United’s first-team stars have told Sancho to issue an apology to the Red Devils boss.

A source told the outlet: ‘Jadon’s team-mates have been telling him to back down and say sorry to the boss. They want him to apologise.

‘They sympathise with him and the way he feels, but recognise a line was crossed with what he posted.’

The same outlet claim that Sancho been made to train with the club’s academy teams and has been barred from using senior squad facilities – such as the dining room.