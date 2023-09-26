Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Jadon Sancho has reportedly been banned from using all first-team facilities at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground amid his ongoing feud with manager Erik ten Hag.

The United winger has been exiled from Ten Hag’s squad as he refuses to apologise to the head coach after hitting out at him in a now-deleted social media post.

Sancho claimed he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ after being dropped from United’s matchday squad in a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the start of September.

He has since been made to train with the club’s academy teams and the sour situation has worsened with the 23-year-old now being barred from using senior squad facilities including the dining room, The Mirror reports.

While United’s first-team superstars dine together, Sancho must instead eat with members of the youth teams as punishment.

Sancho is said to be unhappy with the latest action taken by Ten Hag which means his access around the training ground is limited amid their ongoing feud.