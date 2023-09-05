Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi has weighed in on his sudden weight loss as well as President William Ruto which has raised a lot of concerns from Kenya.



Speaking during an interview, Itumbi disclosed an intense programme that enabled them to lose weight to the utter surprise of many.



According to Itumbi, their weight loss journey involved intense fasting.



He said they could have one meal in two days and at the same time carry out exercises to enable them to cut on excess fats.



“The programme that we did with the president on that (weight loss) was actually a programme that involved fasting.”



“We did a very aggressive fasting by the way.”



“It was one meal for two days and a little exercise which is a walk for about 30 minutes every day.”



“But it was aggressive. Sometimes, I also stepped out,” Itumbi said.



Ruto and Itumbi have been at the centre of online scrutiny after they drastically lost weight.



This caused some speculation over their health which Itumbi has downplayed, saying they are in good health.



In May, President Ruto also assured Kenyans that he was in good health.



While explaining his weight loss, the head of state said he accumulated a lot of fat during the campaigns due to irregular eating habits.



Owing to the task at hand after winning the presidency, Ruto said he chose to lose weight.



The Kenyan DAILY POST







