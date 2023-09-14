Thursday, September 14, 2023 – A woman who breastfeeds her husband regularly says the habit has made their ‘marriage stronger’.

Rachel Bailey, 30, first started breastfeeding hubby Alexander, also 30, back in 2016, admitting it felt ‘weird’ at first, but now argue it’s ‘perfectly fine’ while also insisting it’s not a ‘kink’.

The mum-of-three found she was over-lactating when nursing their kids, so Alexander decided to help.

She recalled: “When my eldest child, Troy, now seven, was breastfeeding, I went away on a cruise with Alexander.

“However, I forgot my breast pump and was badly engorged for two days. I was in so much pain and I was scared about getting an infection, so we decided that my husband was going to try drinking the milk to relieve me.

“We were nervous about the idea of him breastfeeding from me as we thought it seemed weird, but as soon as we did it, we realised it was perfectly fine.

“Alexander said that the milk was really different to how he expected it to taste, compared to the normal milk he was used to drinking.”

“We realised there was nothing wrong with me breastfeeding him, and it would actually be good for him as it is so nutritious.

“He didn’t get a cold for two years after he started drinking my milk and so many people said his skin was so much better too.

“He ended up loving the taste of my breast milk and even prefers it to cow’s milk now.

“It’s not a kink for us. It started as Alexander just helping me out when I was in pain, but it turned into more of an emotional bonding thing.

“I love breastfeeding him as it allows us to spend quality time together. It’s definitely brought us closer as a couple.”

Rachel, from Florida, found she over-lactated again with their two younger kids, six-year-old Aria and two-year-old Matthew at which point Alexander gladly stepped back in to help.

According to Rachel, she makes sure the children get their fill first, before giving to her partner – who now only gets fed with her milk at night, as opposed to breakfast, lunch and dinner, as she’s producing less these days.

“It’s funny because if I eat something spicy, it also gives Alexander gas too,” she said.

“Shortly after giving birth, when I was producing the most milk, Alexander was drinking my milk three to four times a day.

“Obviously the babies are always fed first before it’s his turn. He would spend about five to ten minutes on each boob.

“It’s a bit of a taboo subject, but we wanted to share it because we don’t think it’s bad and we aren’t ashamed. It was an instant relief when Alexander latched on, and it stopped me from being in pain.

“On top of that, it has also created a more special bond between us which we never would have had if we didn’t start this.

“Nothing bad has come from it at all, so why should it be something that is hidden?”

Rachel said she felt ‘sad’ she had to reduce the breastfeeding with Alexander, as it had been a ‘nice experience’ that left him ‘much more energised’.

However, she said as it was so special, it brought them ‘closer than every before’.