Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Senegalese football star, Sadio Mane has revealed his mother played an important role in convincing him to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
The former Liverpool player had spent the 2022/2023 season with Bayern but struggled at the club. He was then sold to Al-Nassr in August for €30 million.
“My family encouraged me to come to Saudi Arabia, especially since it is a Muslim country,” Mane said to EuroFoot.
“My mother was very happy and insisted that I chose Al-Nassr.”
