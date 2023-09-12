Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Senegalese football star, Sadio Mane has revealed his mother played an important role in convincing him to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

The former Liverpool player had spent the 2022/2023 season with Bayern but struggled at the club. He was then sold to Al-Nassr in August for €30 million.

“My family encouraged me to come to Saudi Arabia, especially since it is a Muslim country,” Mane said to EuroFoot.

“My mother was very happy and insisted that I chose Al-Nassr.”

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleODM MP dares RAILA ODINGA to punish him for working with RUTO – “There are no votes carried in bags, the votes are with the people!”
Next articleBrazil’s President LULA withdraws his personal assurance that VLADIMIR PUTIN will not be arrested if he attends Rio G20 summit

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply