Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has refuted claims that the bipartisan talks team is set to receive allowances totalling Ksh106 million.

In a statement, Cheruiyot denied allegations that taxpayers were being used to finance the talks.

“Please establish the facts of any matter before running a campaign on it. We have never been paid any allowance. There has never been a charge to taxpayers on behalf of NADCO,” the Senator stated in response to an article published by a local publication.

Per the article, most of the Ksh106 million would cater to the ten-member team’s allowances with the rest going to the technical team’s allowances and other uses such as venue, security and food.

The talks co-chair, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, would get Ksh50,000 each per sitting for the 20 sittings they will lead. This totals up to Ksh2 million.

The other 8 dialogue committee members would take home Ksh40,000 per sitting coming in at Ksh6.4 million for the 20 sittings.

Additionally, the bipartisan talks technical team was poised to earn Ksh25,000 per sitting.

This team is made up of 8 members, therefore this figure translates to Ksh4 million for the 60-day period.

Other costs mentioned in the article include Ksh4.6 million which will be paid to Bomas of Kenya as the host, and Ksh8 million for a retreat in Naivasha.

Ksh1.2 million for air tickets, Ksh2.4 million for advertising, and Ksh10 million for publishing the final document were also among the expenses listed.

The staggering figure has sparked an uproar among Kenyans who termed it a waste of resources.

