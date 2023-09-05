Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Al-Hilal new signing, Neymar has revealed that Lionel Messi and himself went through an unpleasant time while they played for PSG.

Recall that both players left PSG this summer, with Messi signing for Inter Miami as a free agent while Neymar joined the Saudi Arabia club.

The Brazilian star has now admitted that the two of them failed to “make history” in France.

“I was very happy for the year he had, but at the same time very sad because he lived on both sides of the coin, he went to heaven with the Argentina team, won everything in recent years, and with Paris, he lived hell.” He told Globo

“We lived through hell, both he and I. We get upset because we’re not there for nothing, we’re there to do our best, be champions, try to make history. That’s why we started playing together again; we came together there so we could make history. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it.”