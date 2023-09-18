Monday, September 18, 2023 – A Kenyan lady met her Nigerian husband on TikTok after they engaged in a chat last year around October.

While most ladies ignore DMs from random men, she replied to the man’s DM and in the process, got herself a spouse.

She shared a screenshot of the first message that he sent her introducing himself.

She replied to the DM and later planned for a date.

They are now happily married after meeting on the popular social media platform.

Check out her post on TikTok.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleFormer NFL player SERGIO BROWN missing as his 73-year-old mum is found murdered
Next articleMan City Is Arsenal’s only stumbling block this season – IAN WRIGHT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply