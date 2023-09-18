Monday, September 18, 2023 – A Kenyan lady met her Nigerian husband on TikTok after they engaged in a chat last year around October.

While most ladies ignore DMs from random men, she replied to the man’s DM and in the process, got herself a spouse.

She shared a screenshot of the first message that he sent her introducing himself.

She replied to the DM and later planned for a date.

They are now happily married after meeting on the popular social media platform.

