Monday, September 25, 2023 – Former UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has pleaded guilty to drunk-driving charges in his home country of New Zealand.

The incident took place on August 19, when Adesanya was pulled over and found with 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood in his system. The legal limit in New Zealand is 50 milligrams.

Adesanya was returning from dinner with friends when he ‘encountered a Random Breath Testing unit’ in Auckland, his team told ESPN.

He could face up to a $2,680 fine and/or three months in jail, according to ESPN.

‘I want to apologize to the community, my family and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at a dinner,’ Adesanya said in a statement provided to ESPN. ‘I am disappointed with my decision to drive, it was wrong. I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behavior is acceptable.