Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Nelson Igboke has said he will never raise hand on his wife because he doesn’t support domestic violence, especially as a wife isn’t a ‘’child” or ‘’house maid” that ought to be corrected.

According to Mr. Igboke, if she gets out of hand, he will either send her packing, leave the house, or marry another wife.

“Nothing on earth will ever make me raise my hand on my wife! Any day it gets to that point, it is either I send her packing and if she refuses to go, I will pack and leave the house for her or I marry another wife immediately to support her in the area of dispute,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 20.

“How can a reasonable man, raise his hand on his wife as in your child na abi your maid you want to correct? I don’t understand some men self. Every woman has her right to life, if she moves towards a trajectory that is not auguring well with you do your best to reset her to default

“If she gets out of hand, there are multiple options available for you to choose but domestic violence is not part of it. You have the right to marry as many wives as possible but make sure you are not the cause of your wife’s changes otherwise you will pay dearly for it

“Women must be pampered, treated well and handle with care but do not go beyond the scope that it will usurp your authority as a man.”