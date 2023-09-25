Monday, September 25, 2023 – NARC-Kenya Leader Martha Karua has moved to set the record straight on her future in Raila Odinga’s Azimio Coalition.

This is after speculations emerged that she was fed up with Raila’s Azimio and plans to abandon the coalition for a new outfit dubbed Kamwene.

The speculations were corroborated by Raila Odinga’s Spokesman Makau Mutua who alleged that Karua had abandoned the Azimio outfit for an ethnic-based movement.

However, in a statement, Karua denied abandoning Raila Odinga’s Azimio but confirmed that she is also a member of Kamwene

‘’I am an unflinching member of Kamwene, NARC-Kenya, and Azimio Kenya all without contradiction,’’ stated Martha Karua.

Karua and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremia Kioni have fronted a new coalition dubbed Kamwene Leadership Forum that they say will champion the interests of the Mt. Kenya region.

This is after the two noted that the Azimio coalition did not place a representative of the region in the National Dialogue Committee.

However, Martha Karua had earlier noted that the forum was just for leaders to speak out.

“It does not mean we are not in Azimio, if we weren’t we would say it without beating around the bush. You saw us speak as Azimio, today we are here speaking as Kamwene, tomorrow I will speak as Narc-Kenya, all these are spaces we occupy,” she said.

