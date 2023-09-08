Friday, September 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has been exposed by Sky News Arabia as a big liar after he lied to the world that he is not hiding one of the warring generals in Sudan who are behind the deadly conflict that has left thousands dead and over 2 million homeless.

In June, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader, alleged that Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces(RSF) General Mohamed Dagalo alias Hemeti was hiding in Nairobi.

However, Ruto who spoke with France 24 denied that the General was in Nairobi and urged Burhan and Hemeti to sit down and resolve the conflict.

And in what could emerge as a big shame to Ruto’s government, Sky News Arabia interviewed Hemeti’s brother who is also Deputy leader of RSF on Thursday who said the Dagalo family is being hosted in Nairobi by the Kenyan government.

This new development comes hours after Sudan threatened to withdraw from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) after Kenya was appointed chairman of the group.

Sudan argues that the close business ties between the Kenyan President and the leaders of RSF disqualify him from chairing the mediation panel within IGAD.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms the Sudanese government’s rejection of Kenya’s presidency of the IGAD Quartet due to its bias towards the rebel militia and its hosting of its leadership, which is pursued by international sanctions,” the statement emphasized.

The Kenyan DAILY POST