Thursday, 21 September 2023 – An X user has shared a video of a man flirting with a beautiful corporate woman who happens to be his colleague in the office.

It is suspected that the seemingly charming man is her office boyfriend.

The user shared the video and captioned,” After fearing women Ogopa Office boyfriends game imeenda group of schools,’’.

Cases of corporate women having office boyfriends are common.

This is the dude at your wife’s workplace who has mastered her like the back of his palm.

Truth be told, if you go around asking women who are employed if they have that special colleague of the opposite gender who always makes them feel special in the office, you’d be surprised at the percentage that would respond to this in the affirmative.

Office boyfriends literally carry the day, and carry your women also.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.