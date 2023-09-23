Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Some rogue police officers stormed a wines and spirits shop along Waiyaki Way and started harassing a trader for reportedly refusing to give them bribes.

In the video, the young trader is seen resisting arrest and demanding to know why the cops were arresting him.

“Why are you arresting me? Niambieni makosa yangu” he says as the cops try to bundle him into a private car that was parked outside the business premises.

As the confrontation ensued, the trader ran inside the wines and spirits shop.

One of the cops followed him inside and threatened to shoot him.

“Nitakupiga risasi( I will shoot you)” he brandished a pistol and threatened to shoot the trader.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.