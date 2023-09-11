Monday, September 11, 2023 – A video has surfaced online showing a rogue female judiciary officer raiding a law firm office in Nairobi and attempting to take away furniture and equipment that she claimed belonged to her.

The officer, identified as Hon. J.W Munene, is an adjudicator of the Milimani Small Claims Court.

She was confronted by her former colleagues who tried to stop her from vandalising the office.

The incident occurred on Monday, September 11, 2023, and has sparked outrage and criticism from the public and the legal fraternity.

According to Hon. Munene, she used to operate Wangeci Munene and Co Advocates since 2006 when she set up the law firm with other partners.

She claimed that she had not been paid for her share of the property and assets of the firm and that she had come to reclaim them.

She bragged that she had no fear of facing any disciplinary action from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for her conduct

“My name is Honourable J.W Munene. I used to operate Wangeci Munene and Co Advocates since 2006 when they set up the law firm, and these are my property.

“The things, the chairs, and I have come for them because I was not paid for the same.

“So which offense am I making? Take it to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), I am ready for any disciplinary action,” she is heard saying in the clip.

However, her former colleagues from the firm refuted her claims and accused her of trespassing and damaging their property.

Watch the video.

