Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez has updated his fans on his well-being while in prison.

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month after shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020

The 31-year-old rapper (born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson) recorded a message from North Kern State Prison in Delano, California for his fans dubbed Umbrellas, which was posted to his Instagram on Monday.

He admitted it was a ‘scary time’ facing a 10-year prison sentence for the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Sallion, but says he is in good spirits.

He began the message to his fans, affectionately known as ‘Umbrellas,’ ‘Ayo Umbrellas man, what’s good?’

‘I’m talking to you live from prison right now, man, I’m just happy to get out that bulls**t county jail,’ he added of his stay in the Los Angeles County Jail.

‘They was hating on a young fly, you heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown, half-sized cell by myself, no windows, no mirrors,n***a hadn’t even seen himself in a whole year, yo,’ he added.

‘But with all them disadvantages against me, my head is always been held high, man, and I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits,’ he added.

‘My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day, and I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support,’ he continued.

‘Man, I know this feels like a scary time, but don’t be afraid, man. This don’t spark no fear in my heart at all,’ he admitted.

He added that he is, ‘more prepared than ever’ with new music, videos and, ‘all the other projects you wanted, they all ready to drop.’

‘So let’s just start with the one that we want most, the Alone at Prom Deluxe,’ Lanez said as the brief message came to an end.

Lanez was arrested on July 12, 2020, after leaving a house party in the Hollywood Hills and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle.